Dunn, Carolyn B.
Carolyn B. Dunn, 75, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born July 6, 1945 in Wilmington, Ohio, daughter of the late Rev. Noah Robert Dunn and Dorothy Nell Dunn. Carolyn retired from Defense Finance and Accounting Service. She loved her cats and the beach. Survivors include her daughter, Kristy (Michael) Harmon of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; sister, Marilyn (Mike) Stanley of Wilmington, Ohio; grandson, Dustin (Kristen) Sweeney of Dallas, Texas; nephews, David (Lesa) Bradley, Doug (Becky) Bradley; great-nephews, Alex Jones, Bryce Bradley, Collin Bradley, and Finn Bradley; and a great-niece, Payton Bradley. In addition to her parents, a sister Janet Eileen Dunn, is preceded in death. The family will receive friends from 5:30-8:30 PM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South Street, Wilmington, Ohio. A funeral service with Rev. Verlin Samples officiating will be held 1PM Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Clinton County Memory Gardens, Wilmington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com
.