|
|
Barnaby, Carolyn
1930 - 2019
Carolyn Louise Barnaby passed away peacefully at home in Westerville, Ohio surrounded by her family. She was 88 years old. Carolyn was born on November 15, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio to William Claire Delaney and wife, Julia. As a young girl, Carolyn learned what commitment to family and community looked like as demonstrated by her parents. She unselfishly devoted to herself to friends, family, hospitality and service to her church in the decades that followed, but the centerpiece of her life was the communion of her church and her service to the Lord. Carolyn was dedicated to serve and worship at Broad Street Presbyterian for more than 25 years. She was vested in its growth and took steps to serve as a Deacon and on a variety of church committees. Earlier in life, she also served as a regional community outreach director for the Girl Scouts in Dayton, Ohio and volunteered for the Special Olympics. Carolyn and Bruce enjoyed many summers in LaFollette, Tennessee where they eventually retired and continued to live a big life manufacturing their wares, sowing the fields and serving their community – both steadfast in their dedication to First Presbyterian Church. They especially loved hosting family and friends for mountain and lake adventures. Her family fondly remembers how generous Carolyn was to everyone in her life, but especially in the kitchen where she was nourishing all with recipes of life and faith. Carolyn will be remembered as an incredibly strong woman who was loved by many cherished family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Bruce Barnaby, her parents Julia and Claire Delaney, and brothers Lawrence, Harold and Robert Delaney. She is survived by daughters; Linda Barnaby Warden, of Westerville, OH, Diane (Mike) Smith of Highlands Ranch, CO, and Peg (Greg) Outcalt of Columbus, OH. Grandchildren Jennifer (Darren) Fleishman of New Albany, OH, Benjamin (Susan) Stein of Bexley, OH, Joshua Stein of Chicago, IL, Stephanie (Dan) Bobier of Denver, CO, and Jessica (Mark) Sutherland of Highlands Ranch, CO and Kristen Outcalt of Lancaster, OH and John Outcalt of Mason, OH. Great-grandchildren Cooper, Elliot and Simon Fleishman, Maren, Rowan and Griffin Stein, Jordan Stein, Lucas and Sophia Bobier, Riley and Tyler Dame and Delaney, Regan and Piper Sutherland, Olivia Griffith and Owen Holcolm. Carolyn is also survived by sisters-in-law Verna Delaney of Kettering, OH and Sally Delaney of Centerville, OH as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorial service to be held at Broad Street Presbyterian Church, 760 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43205 on Saturday, June 6 at 11am by Reverend Ann Palmerton. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Carolyn's name to the Broad Street Presbyterian Church. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 30, 2019