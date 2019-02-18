|
|
Bibler, Carolyn
1936 - 2019
Carolyn Louise (Sloan) Bibler, age 82, of Logan, Ohio, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in OSU Ross Heart Hospital, Columbus, Ohio after a lengthy illness. Born October 6, 1936 in Hardin County, Ohio. Graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, class of '55, Xenia, Oh. Wife of the late William Joseph "Bib" Bibler. Affiliated with Hocking Hills Artists and Craftsmen. Member of St. John Catholic Church, Logan, Oh. Survived by two sons, Michael W. Bibler, Nebraska and Brian C. Bibler, Logan, Ohio. A graveside service will be held at a later date to be announced. Burial will be in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Good-Hope Township, Hocking County, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Bibler's memory may be made to: "Association of Ex-Pupils", 650 Elliot Drive, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio. Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019