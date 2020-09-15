1/
Carolyn Bogatay Redwood
1953 - 2020
Redwood, Carolyn Bogatay
1953 - 2020
Carolyn Bogatay Redwood, 67, of German Village and formerly of Manhattan, passed away on September 14, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. Born January 22, 1953 in Nutley, NJ, she was preceded in death by her parents Frank J. and Margaret (Jarvis) Bogatay, and her husband Bruce Allen Redwood. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, 10:30AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 684 W. 3rd St., Columbus with interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute. SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN has been entrusted with funeral arrangements and a complete obituary can be found at www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
229 East State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 224-6105
