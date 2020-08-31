Carolyn Bolin

Bolin, Carolyn
1946 - 2020
Carolyn Stegmiller Bolin, 74, died suddenly on August 27, 2020. Carolyn was
a proud graduate of Bexley High School, and Bowling Green State University. She always had a sparkle in her eye and a true heart of gold. Her values were deeply rooted in family, faith, education and worldly travel. She taught abroad in many places including Norway, Indonesia, and Czechoslovakia. Upon returning to Columbus, she continued teaching at Wellington, Gahanna, and Westerville Schools. As an ESL teacher she had a profound impact on all of her students, their families, and faculty. When she wasn't traveling or teaching, you could find her reading, shopping, needlepointing, cooking, and most importantly being with her family. She was a devoted lifetime member and leader at St. Paul's UCC. She is preceded in death by her parents Mildred and Howard Stegmiller, sister Susan Weller, and cousin Richard Vetter (Margaret). She is survived by her husband, Stuart Bolin; her brother-in-law, Joseph Weller; her nephew, Matthew Weller (Kristina) of Elmhurst, Illinois; nieces, Emily Weller Perfect (Zebulan), and Ashley Weller Davis (Stephen), both of Columbus; great nephew, Ethan Perfect; and great nieces, Eva Perfect, Chelsea Weller, and Whitney Weller; cousins, Frank Vetter (Carolyn) of Houston, Texas, Linda Lucks of Bonita Springs, Florida, Jack Lucks (Cherie) and Barbara Lucks, both of Columbus; and her lifetime friend Jane Denhardt (Jeff) of Plain City, Ohio. Due to COVID, there will be a Celebration of Life later this fall. There will also be a small graveside service at Green Lawn Cemetery (1000 Greenlawn Ave, Columbus, OH 43223, Section 120) on Thursday, September 3, at 12pm led by Pastor Alan Hicks. All who wish to attend are welcome. Please wear a mask and social distance.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul UCC, 225 E. Gates St.,
Columbus, Ohio 43206. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER Midtown Chapel. To share a fond memory or condolence, please visit www.schoedinger.com