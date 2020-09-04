1/
Carolyn Cartwright
1941 - 2020
Cartwright, Carolyn
1941 - 2020
Carolyn Cartwright, age 79, of Westerville, died Thursday, September 3, 2020. Complete obituary, remembrances and donation requests can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Corvid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 and reserve one of the 30 minute time slots staring at 4pm Tuesday. NO EXCEPTIONS. Only thirty registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. This is necessary to protect the family, our staff and everyone wishing to attend. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Family will receive friends 4-6PM Tuesday, September 8, 2020 and 10-11AM September 9, 2020 at HILL FUNERAL HOME. Private family funeral service at 11AM Wednesday. Service will be live streamed on the Hill Funeral Home Youtube Channel.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
