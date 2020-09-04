Cartwright, Carolyn
1941 - 2020
Carolyn Cartwright, age 79, of Westerville, died Thursday, September 3, 2020. Complete obituary, remembrances and donation requests can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Corvid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 and reserve one of the 30 minute time slots staring at 4pm Tuesday. NO EXCEPTIONS. Only thirty registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. This is necessary to protect the family, our staff and everyone wishing to attend. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Family will receive friends 4-6PM Tuesday, September 8, 2020 and 10-11AM September 9, 2020 at HILL FUNERAL HOME. Private family funeral service at 11AM Wednesday. Service will be live streamed on the Hill Funeral Home Youtube Channel.