Claggett, Carolyn
1928 - 2019
Carolyn Rau Claggett, Child of God, 91, of Newark went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 20, 2019. She was born August 1, 1928 to the late Norman H. and Esther (Fredericksen) Rau. Friends and Family may call from 4-8pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Highwater Congregational UCC, 1213 Dutch Lane Road, Newark, OH 43055. An additional calling hour will be at 10am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 followed by the funeral service at 11am at Highwater Congregational UCC with the Rev. Scott Schieber officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery. To view a complete obituary or sign an online guest book, please visit. www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com. Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019