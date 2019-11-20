Home

Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highwater Congregational UCC
1213 Dutch Lane Road
Newark, OH
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Highwater Congregational UCC
1213 Dutch Lane Road
Newark, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Highwater Congregational UCC
1213 Dutch Lane Road
Newark, OH
Carolyn Claggett


1928 - 2019
Claggett, Carolyn
1928 - 2019
Carolyn Rau Claggett, Child of God, 91, of Newark went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 20, 2019. She was born August 1, 1928 to the late Norman H. and Esther (Fredericksen) Rau. Friends and Family may call from 4-8pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Highwater Congregational UCC, 1213 Dutch Lane Road, Newark, OH 43055. An additional calling hour will be at 10am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 followed by the funeral service at 11am at Highwater Congregational UCC with the Rev. Scott Schieber officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery. To view a complete obituary or sign an online guest book, please visit. www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com. Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019
