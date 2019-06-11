|
Clucus, Carolyn
Carolyn Clucus, age 83, Monday, June 10, 2019. Born in Columbus, Ohio, December 6, 1935, daughter of the late Edward Wallace and Mabel Fisher. Also preceded in death by her husband James C. Clucus, Sr. and son Kenneth Clucus. Survived by her sons, James (Bonnie), Charles (Loyda), Christopher (Kristine) and Bradley (Sarah); grandchildren, Anthony, Naomi, Ainsley, Zachary, Alexandra and Emily Clucus; great-grandchildren, Serena, Rhiannon and Aaliyah; sister-in-law, Mary (William) Woods; niece, Rebecca (Matt) Larsen; nephew, Luke (Laura) Woods; other relatives and friends. She was a 60 year member of Immaculate Conception Parish where she sang in the choir for many years. She will be remembered for her love of music and her participation with Vaud-Villities for over 20 years. She will always be remembered as one who loved family and her pets. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Church, 414 E. North Broadway. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 12 to June 13, 2019