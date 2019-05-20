|
Davanzo, Carolyn
Carolyn J. Davanzo, 98, died at 5:10pm on 5/19/2019 at The Mitchell House in Westerville, Ohio of natural causes. She was born on January 23, 1921 in Girard, Ohio to John and Mary Chicarelli. Carolyn (known fondly as Chic) graduated from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1942 where she practiced nursing as an RN until 1984. She was a Red Cross Volunteer, a member of Women on a Mission at St. Edward Church, a member of the Liberty Historical Society and the Jewish Community Center. She was an avid golfer and reader. She was married to Anthony C. Davanzo in 1952 and remained married 53 years until Mr. Davanzo's death in 2005. She is survived by Thomas and (Tammy) Davanzo of Mercer, PA, Jean and (Todd) Henderson of Cincinnati, OH, Mark and (Cheryl) Davanzo of Westerville OH, Dennis Davanzo of Youngstown, OH and Bill and (Luann) Davanzo of Lewis Center, OH; and has 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother David and 2 sisters Mary and Violet. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Edward Church at 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown, Ohio 44504. There will be a visitation and service at St. Edward Church in Youngstown on Wednesday, 5/22/19. Visitation will begin at 10am followed by mass at 11am. Interment will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery for the family. A special thanks to The Mitchell House and Velma and Henry Holmes for their extraordinary care of our loved one.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 25, 2019