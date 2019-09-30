|
|
Davis, Carolyn
1933 - 2019
Carolyn Davis went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 27, after a life filled with love and adventure. She was born on Jan. 28, 1933 to Jacob and Esther Craig. She is survived by daughter, Diane; and many other family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 1pm at Columbus Heights UMC in Galloway. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the memorial fund of this church. Arrangements by Shaw-Davis Funeral Home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019