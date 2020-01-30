|
Donley, Carolyn
1938 - 2020
On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Carolyn Ann (Osgood) Donley, age 81, loving wife, mother, and grandmother went to be with our Lord while at home surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ronald; daughter, Deborah D'Angelo (Anthony); brother, Carl Osgood (Kathy); four grandchildren and one step-granddaughter, seven great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Carolyn was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Grove City. A special thank you to the prayer warriors at FBC and the Hospice personnel that took care of Carolyn. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday with Rev. Dr. Jerry Neal officiating. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Flowers are welcomed. If you prefer, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Grove City or Mount Carmel Hospice. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020