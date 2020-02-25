|
|
Elliott, Carolyn
1938 - 2020
Carolyn June Elliott, 81, of Grove City, OH, born June 18, 1938 in Blaine, KY, passed away on February 23, 2020. She was preceded in by her ex husband Roger Elliott, parents Jeff and Lula (Curnutte) May, three brothers Carlous (Buddy), Jeff Allen, Arthur May, and son Jack C. Sheets II. She is survived by her sister, Gloria May; her children, Jeff (Mary) Sheets, Carol (Tom) Stanton, Deborah (Ron) Bartley, and Rogina Elliott (Ryan Stoner); 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She retired from 3M and was a longtime employee of Heinzerling. Friends may call at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4-8pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2pm. Interment to follow at Grove City Cemetery. Pastor Jim Blankenship officiating.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020