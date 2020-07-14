1/
Carolyn Emmert
1938 - 2020
Carolyn Sue Emmert, 83, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. Sue was born in Zanesville, Ohio on March 11, 1938 to Ethel and Ben Brown. Graduated from Zanesville High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Byron, sister Bonnie and her husband of 63 years, Thomas. Surviving family includes Lisa (Dick) Basye, Florida; Scott (Heather), Lancaster; Blaine, Sunbury; Chad, Marysville; 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Sue was a founding member of the American Baptist Church of Westerville. She worked as a Realtor in the North Columbus, Westerville area for many years. She also worked at Roush Sporting Goods and JoAnn Fabrics as a seamstress. She was an avid reader and bird watcher. Special thank you to Lori Almeida with Happy at Home and to her neighbors that took great care of her. Friends may call at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Rd., Westerville on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 11am-1pm with a brief service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Franklin County Human Society, The Mount Carmel Foundation or charity of choice in her memory.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 14 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
