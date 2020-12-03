1/
Carolyn H. Barrett
1946 - 2020
Barrett, Carolyn H.
1946 - 2020
Carolyn H. Barrett, age 74, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away on November 30, 2020 after a brief illness. Born August 5, 1946 in New York, NY to parents John and Lillian Sohn. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 33 years, Eugene W. Barrett. Survived by her children, Caroline (Ken) Green, Alison (Mark) Jones, and Stephen Barrett; her beloved grandchildren, Adam, Alissa and Jonathan Green, Emily, Bethany and Alaina Jones, Marley and Mason Barrett; and many extended family and friends. A private family service will be held. Donations in her memory may be made to the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital, or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
