Hayes-Littleton, Carolyn
1947 - 2019
Carolyn Hayes Littleton, age 72. Sunrise April 16, 1947 and Sunset May 24, 2019. Visitation 6PM and Funeral Service 7PM Friday, June 7, 2019 at Triedstone Bapitst Church, 858 E. 3rd Ave. Interment 10am Saturday at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the LITTLETON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019