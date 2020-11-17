1/1
Carolyn Huiss
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Huiss, Carolyn
1946 - 2020
Carolyn (Goldston) Huiss, 74, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Wexner Heritage Village. She was born in Columbus, OH on September 29, 1946 to the late Cyril and Eva (Izeman) Goldston. Carolyn graduated from South High School and retired from the United States Postal Service after 27 years of service. She was a Cub Scout den mother, Girl Scout leader, and loved to travel the world. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her brothers Bernard and Sanford. She is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years, Raymond; children, Joel, Karen, Steve, and Jennifer; grandchildren, Mike, Jess, Nick, Jamie, Brittany, Shoshanna, and Ari; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 12:30pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave., Columbus, OH 43223. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Green Lawn Cemetery
