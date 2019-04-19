|
Dickson, Carolyn J.
1939 - 2019
Carolyn J. Dickson, age 79, passed away Thursday April 18, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents: Raymond and Edna Weidel, loving husband of 37 years, Chuck Dickson and brother, Eddie Weidel. She is survived by her sister: Natalie Wagers, children: Chuck and Beth Dickson and Ray and Kathy Dickson, grandchildren: Jennifer Padolik, Christopher Padolik, Kendra and Sean McElroy, Keara and Adam James, Jessica Dickson, Chuck and Kayla Woolsey, Kenny and Jamie Steele and Jenny Steele, great-grandchildren: Haylee, Alyssa, Kaden, Lucas, Kiri, Mikey and Jemma as well as many loving extended family and friends. Carolyn was active for many years at Life in Christ Fellowship, West Jefferson, Ohio. She loved her monthly meetings with her Prime Timers group. She was a 50 year member of Lorraine Chapter #1, Order of The Eastern Star, Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America (LOSNA) and Daughters of the Nile. If you wish donations may be made in Carolyn's memory to , https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc. Friends and family may visit Wednesday April 24, 2019 from 4 pm - 7 pm with a Eastern Star service at 6:30pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City Ohio. A funeral service will take place Thursday April 25th at 11am with visitation from 10 am -11 am at Life in Christ Fellowship, 500 SR 142 NE, West Jefferson, Ohio. Burial to directly follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019