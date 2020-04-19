|
Reibold, Carolyn J.
1933 - 2020
Carolyn J.Reidbold, 86, formerly of Springfield, passed away at 11:15 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020 in a senior living community, Dublin, Ohio. She was born in Springfield on July 23, 1933 the daughter of William D. and Mary Catherine (Humphrey) Rollison. She worked for Dr. George Anderson for many years and was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Survivors include her five children and spouses, Stephen (Melissa) Reibold, Cathy (Bill) Neudigate, Marty Reibold, Julie (Dorsey) Hessler and Ann (Marty) Logsdon; 14 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; a sister, Susan Athy; and many nieces, nephews, and family friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 1993. She will be missed by the many lives that she touched. The family would like to thank her caregivers, especially her nurse and doctor. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2020