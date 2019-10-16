|
|
Kenney, Carolyn
It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving wife, mother and grandmother, Carolyn Sue (Higgins) Kenney, age 76, of Sunbury. Carolyn was born on February 3, 1943 in Sunbury to the late Arthur and Catherine (Davis) Higgins. She was a 1961 graduate of Northridge High School where she met and later married her sweetheart, Allen. A caring and compassionate heat to all, especially children, she was a Sunday school teacher, youth leader and Bible Bowl coach for many years. She was a member of the Sunbury Christian Church. Survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Allen Kenney; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and David Ishler of Sunbury and their daughters, Brandi (Matt) General of Zionsville, IN and Traci Ishler of Sunbury; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Lori Kenney of Pickerington and their sons, Luke, Isac and Joel Kenney, all of Pickerington. Friends may call from 5-8 pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held at 2 pm on Monday. Private Family Interment. Pastor Dave Cahoon officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215 in Carolyn's memory. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kenney family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with Carolyn's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019