Lambert (Shields), Carolyn L.

1948 - 2020

Carolyn "Cally" Lee Lambert, 71, of Langsville, OH, passed away suddenly Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Cally was born December 29, 1948, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late James D. and Elizabeth (Bridgman) Shields. She is survived by her loving husband, James "Jim" Lambert; her brothers, James "Jim" and Donald "Don" (Beth) Shields; her sister, Nancy (Michael) Higgins; sister and brothers-in-law, Mary Higgins, Timothy (Karen) Higgins, Daniel Higgins, Ann Kennedy, Jane Hodge, Holly (Kevin) Stockham; her Aunt Suzanne Faehnle; 6 nieces and nephews; 5 great-nieces and nephews; and 3 great-great nieces and nephews; along with numerous cousins, friends and other loved ones. She attended Whetstone High School in Columbus, and Ohio University in Athens, Ohio She will be remembered for her loving and caring nature along with her love of animals. Cally's wish is to be cremated and returned to her home in Langsville, OH. Viewing will take place Friday, November 6, 2020, from 4-8pm at Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, Ohio. Online condolences @birchfieldfuneralhome.com



