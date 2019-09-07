|
|
Shalter, Carolyn L.
1941 - 2019
Carolyn Louise Rickner Shalter died on Thursday, September 6, 2019 after a short but hard fought battle with cancer. Carolyn was born on December 14, 1941 to the late Arley and Ara Rickner and she lived in Oakwood and Continental, Ohio until she and her husband Michael "Mike" Shalter moved to Columbus in 1967. Carolyn graduated from Oakwood High School and attended Ohio Northern University, Defiance College, and finally The Ohio State University where she received a degree in Education. For many years, Carolyn was a beloved teacher who taught third grade at Continental Palmer in Continental, Ohio and who served as a substitute teacher in various Columbus area schools. Carolyn's true passion was teaching preschool at Columbus School for Girls and St. Brigid of Kildare School, where she started the preschool program. After retirement Carolyn kept herself busy by serving as a receptionist at Weight Watchers International, where she enjoyed meeting people and encouraging them on their weight loss journey. Carolyn married Michael Shalter of Continental, Ohio on June 1, 1963 at Oakwood United Methodist Church in Oakwood, Ohio. Carolyn and Mike had one daughter, Paige (Andy) Shalter Bruening and one granddaughter, Elizabeth Bruening. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; sister Alice Robnolte; brother-in-law Charles Hiegel; niece Lori Compton; and sister-in-law Janet Rickner. Besides Mike, Paige, Andy and Lizzy, Carolyn is survived by her sister Janet Hiegel and brother Ramon Rickner both of Van Wert, Ohio as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and their families. Family will receive friends to help celebrate her life from 1-4pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Carolyn's name to Pelotonia (rider Andy Bruening), the , or Lakeside Chautauqua's Society of Old Salts. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019