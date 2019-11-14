The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
Carolyn L. Shore


1944 - 2019
Carolyn L. Shore Obituary
Shore, Carolyn L.
1944 - 2019
Carolyn L. (Vance) Shore, 75, of Johnstown, passed away at her residence on November 11, 2019 under the care of Mt. Carmel Hospice and surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald H. and Leila (Styer) Vance, stepdad Granville "Pop" Burkepile, sisters Connie (Harold) Thompson and Shirley Burkepile, brother George Vance and sister-in-law Vera Lea Vance. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dennis J. Shore; along with their children, Jerry (Michelle) Shore and Niki Shore (Chris Beavers); grandchildren, Leila (Dalton) Dye and Anthony Shore; her special love, great grandson, Camden Dye; brother, Russell Vance; sister-in-law, Melinda Vance; along with other family and friends. Carolyn graduated from North High School and was employed at Big Bear before becoming a rural mail carrier for the US Post Office for 22 years until her retirement in 2005. The family resided in Gahanna prior to moving to Johnstown to live the country life where their home became a reflection of everything she loved, including her special love of animals and her beautiful plants. Carolyn's smile lit up the room wherever she went, and she always left those around her better than when she met them. Her favorite expression to all was "kissy kissy". Visitation will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 12-3PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, where a funeral will be held Monday at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Mifflin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Licking County Humane Society or . To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
