Pyles, Carolyn Lea

1942 - 2020

Carolyn Lea Kazee Pyles, age 78, passed away with her children at her bedside on October 16, 2020 at Ganzhorn Suites in Powell, OH. She was born February 6, 1942 in Logan, Ohio. She graduated in 1960 from East High School in Sciotoville, Ohio. Carolyn retired from Nationwide Insurance in 2007 where she was an Executive Secretary. She also worked many years as a realtor for Saxton Realty in Grove City, Ohio. Preceded in death by husband, Robert (Bob) Pyles and parents Wm. Edgel Kazee and Dorothy Lucas Kazee. Survived by daughter Tracy (Phil) Musser of Frisco, TX, and son Rob (Robin) Pyles of Columbus, OH. She will be deeply missed by grandchildren Jordan, Jared & Jack Musser and Nathan Pyles. Also survived by siblings Bernice Carson, Bill Kazee and Lori Dougherty. Carolyn leaves behind dear friends including her pinochle card club ladies and devoted friend and care-taker Lynn Russell. Friends may visit Tuesday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM a private family service will follow visitation. At THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus Street Grove City, Ohio. Please note a mask and proper social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: The Ganzhorn Suites 10272 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell, OH 43065 or Capital City Hospice 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. #170 Columbus, OH 43231.



