Oldham, Carolyn Lee
1943 - 2019
Carolyn Lee Oldham, age 75, passed away on April 30, 2019. Carolyn was born on December 5, 1943 in Cleveland, OH to the late Roy and Ernestine (Mortier) Prebel. She was preceded in death by her husbands Robert E. Burns and Charles G. Oldham. Carolyn is survived by her son, Todd M. Burns; daughter, Tiffany A. Callahan; grandchildren, Layne and Katelyn Burns, Taylor and Andrew Moore and William Callahan; and sister, Shirley Prebel; brother-in-law, Thomas A. Burns. Carolyn was a longtime member of the Church of Christ. Her family will receive friends on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where her funeral service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10AM with Minister Matt Thomas officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the , 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 2, 2019