Carolyn Louise Dauer
1927 - 2020
Dauer, Carolyn Louise
1927 - 2020
Carolyn Louise Dauer, age 92, went to Heaven on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born on December 22, 1927 in Columbus, OH. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Leo; sons, Mark and Paul (Cindy); grandson, Christopher (Erin); granddaughter, Lisa; and great-grandchildren, Michaela, Maddox, Ayden, Emylie, Preston, and Carson. Carolyn graduated from Columbus' South High School in 1946. She was a very active member in the community and was a life member of Bexley Women's Club, as well as the VFW Post 3761 Social, and the Mott's Military Museum. She also dutifully served as a member of the Clintonville Child Conservation League. Carolyn served as a Deacon and taught Sunday School at Brookwood Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading, and traveling, and others who were lucky enough enjoyed her cooking. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be deeply missed by those who had the opportunity to know her. During our time of national concern, a private Funeral Service is entrusted to SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN FUNERAL HOME. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to Carolyn's family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
229 East State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 224-6105
