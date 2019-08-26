|
|
Lyles-Thomas, Carolyn
1953 - 2019
Carolyn Nomia Lyles Thomas, went home to be with the Lord on August 23, 2019, at the age of 65. Carolyn is preceded in death by loving husband Leonard Thomas, parents Robert and Juanita Lyles, brother Robert Lyles Jr., sister Anita Lyles Henderson, nephews Brandon Lyles and Alphonso Jones, and niece Christy Lyles. She is survived by siblings, Sandra (Weldon) Jones, Michael (Diane) Lyles, Duane (Ada) Lyles, Steven (Starla) Lyles, Vicky (Calvin) Fisher; and best friend, Malisha Granger; and a host of other family and friends. Carolyn was a caring and loving woman who would help anyone in need. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Visitation 2 PM and Funeral Service 3 PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.) Pastor Richard Lyles officiating. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the Lyles-Thomas Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019