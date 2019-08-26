Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Lyles-Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Lyles-Thomas


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Lyles-Thomas Obituary
Lyles-Thomas, Carolyn
1953 - 2019
Carolyn Nomia Lyles Thomas, went home to be with the Lord on August 23, 2019, at the age of 65. Carolyn is preceded in death by loving husband Leonard Thomas, parents Robert and Juanita Lyles, brother Robert Lyles Jr., sister Anita Lyles Henderson, nephews Brandon Lyles and Alphonso Jones, and niece Christy Lyles. She is survived by siblings, Sandra (Weldon) Jones, Michael (Diane) Lyles, Duane (Ada) Lyles, Steven (Starla) Lyles, Vicky (Calvin) Fisher; and best friend, Malisha Granger; and a host of other family and friends. Carolyn was a caring and loving woman who would help anyone in need. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Visitation 2 PM and Funeral Service 3 PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.) Pastor Richard Lyles officiating. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the Lyles-Thomas Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now