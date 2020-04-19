|
Helcher, Carolyn M. "Tiny"
1941 - 2020
Carolyn M. "Tiny" Helcher passed away at home peacefully under the care of hospice on April 17, 2020. Carolyn retired from General Motors after 30 years. She was preceded in death by parents Charles and Florence Helcher, sister Sharon Killen and lifelong partner Judy Hoover. Survived by brothers Bob (Rhonda) and Steven Helcher, sister Becky Cooper and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current quarantine there will be a private family service with interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME Grove City, Ohio, where online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2020