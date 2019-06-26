|
Madison, Carolyn
1944 - 2019
Carolyn (Willis-Merriweather), Madison, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, peacefully at Mount Carmel East at the age of 75. Preceded in death by husband James Madison, parents John and Emma Willis, and brothers James Welch, Thomas Scott, and John Willis. Survived by daughters, Belinda (Charles) Hatcher and Ravon (Avery) Smith; son, Charles (Tammy) Willis; sister, Ina Haynes; sister-in-law, Barbara Willis; brother, Alexander (Delores) Willis; 4 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and friends. A Memorial Service will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at The Columbus Idea Foundry, 421 W State St. Online guestbook at
cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019