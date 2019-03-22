Home

Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
Carolyn Newton Obituary
Newton, Carolyn
1942 - 2019
Carolyn J. Newton, age 76, of Columbus, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala. Born July 23, 1942 in Columbus, she was a graduate of Columbus West High School and attended The Ohio State University. She loved flowers, bird and squirrel watching, and was an avid reader. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Ben Newton; daughters, Megan (Eric) Vannatta, Baltimore, Amy Jo (David) Carr, Piqua; sister, Cheri (Brett) Steinhagen, Florida; nieces, Stephani Needles and Whitney (Greg) Myers; close friend, Frances Edwards, South Carolina. Friends may visit 2-4 pm Monday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd. N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where funeral service will follow at 4 pm. Friends who wish may contribute to () in Carolyn's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019
