Wade, Carolyn Novella
1942 - 2020
Carolyn Novella Wade, age 77, of Grove City, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born August 28, 1942 in Columbus, the daughter of the late Walter and Lois (Burns) Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Clarence (Ruth) Williams, Charlie Williams, sister Dorothy Beach, daughter-in-law Judith Wade, several in-laws and many beloved friends. Carolyn was a graduate of Central High School. Retired from the State of Ohio. Carolyn attended the Vineyard Christian Fellowship of Grove City. She had a passion for the mentally handicapped. She volunteered at Shepherds Ministries in Wisconsin for the past 26 years, often traveling there four times a year. She loved the residents and enjoyed sharing the love of Christ with them. Carolyn will be lovingly remembered by family and friends for her faithful trust in the Lord, her devotion to her children and grandchildren, and her love for others. She is survived by her children, Rocky, Randy (Diana), Cindy (Darrell), Joe (Monica); brother-in-law, David Beach; sister-in-law, Fran Sanders; 25 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Highland Baptist Church, 3460 Hoover Rd. from 4-8pm with Funeral service on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10am at the Church with Pastor Tom Paquette officiating. Interment will be at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Vineyard Church c/o Missions, 3005 Holt Rd., Grove City, OH 43123. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY.