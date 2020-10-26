Phillips, Carolyn

1944 - 2020

Carolyn Phillips, age 76, of Pickerington, OH, went home to be with the Lord October 23, 2020. Carolyn was born June 18, 1944 and raised in Pickerington, to the late Thomas and Eva Noble. Carolyn was a 1962 graduate of Eastmoor High School. She was an avid woman of faith attending the Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church and always showing her faith to others through kindness and love. Her hobbies included painting, golf, tennis and going to car shows with her late husband of 47 years Richard. In addition to her parents and husband, Carolyn is preceded in death by her brother Donald (Carol) Noble. Carolyn is survived by her brother, Robert (Mary Beth) Noble; sisters, Rosemary (Bill) Solomon and Naomi (James) Peters; and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd N., Pickerington, OH. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11am at Union Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store