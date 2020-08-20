1/
Carolyn Pindell
Carolyn Pindell, age 76, of Columbus, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Donald Pindell. Survived by children, Donald Pindell, Anna Pindell (Tim Gill), Margaret (Jeffrey) Grubb and Jim (Diana) Pindell. Private burial at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO BOX 758517, Topeka, KA 66675. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
