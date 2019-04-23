The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Carolyn Roush Obituary
Roush, Carolyn
1940 - 2019
Carolyn Ann Roush, 78, passed away on April 22, 2019 after an Easter Sunday spent with family. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Paul Herbert and Helen (Spencer) Roush on July 15, 1940. She was a graduate of Gahanna Lincoln High School, Class of 1958. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Patricia Ellen Roush, and granddaughter Madison Clair Burris. Carolyn will be missed by her children, Cheryl (Jeff) Holdren, John Paul (Tammy) Burris, and Jay (Terri) Burris; grandchildren, Chelsea, Miranda, Kasey, Haley, Andrea, and Allison; great grandson, Buckley; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Arrangements were made to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL. A graveside service will be held at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, 8029 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068 on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 5555 Frantz Rd, Dublin, OH 43017. To share online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019
