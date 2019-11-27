Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Pool of Bethesda Church
2600 McCutcheon Rd.
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Pool of Bethesda Church
2600 McCutcheon Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Russell


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Russell Obituary
Russell, Carolyn
1944 - 2019
Carolyn Rebecca Russell, age 75. Sunrise January 26, 1944 and Sunset November 26, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Monday, December 2, 2019 at Pool of Bethesda Church, 2600 McCutcheon Rd. Interment at Union Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The RUSSELL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -