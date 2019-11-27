|
|
Russell, Carolyn
1944 - 2019
Carolyn Rebecca Russell, age 75. Sunrise January 26, 1944 and Sunset November 26, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Monday, December 2, 2019 at Pool of Bethesda Church, 2600 McCutcheon Rd. Interment at Union Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The RUSSELL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019