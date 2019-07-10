Home

POWERED BY

Services
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Sloan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Sloan


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Sloan Obituary
Sloan, Carolyn
1951 - 2019
Carolyn Sloan, age 68, was born February 10, 1951 in Mansfield, OH, passed away July 3, 2019. She attended Mansfield St. Peter's and earned a B.S. Degree from Central State University. She retired from GM after 34 years. She is preceded in death by her parents Adolphus and Lucille Sloan. Survived by her daughter, Amanda Sloan; sister, Sharron Sloan; niece, Kish Sloan; nephew, Cecil Sloan-Johnson; and cousins and friends. Celebration of Life 11AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where her family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until time of service. Visit Carolyn's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now