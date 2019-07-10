|
|
Sloan, Carolyn
1951 - 2019
Carolyn Sloan, age 68, was born February 10, 1951 in Mansfield, OH, passed away July 3, 2019. She attended Mansfield St. Peter's and earned a B.S. Degree from Central State University. She retired from GM after 34 years. She is preceded in death by her parents Adolphus and Lucille Sloan. Survived by her daughter, Amanda Sloan; sister, Sharron Sloan; niece, Kish Sloan; nephew, Cecil Sloan-Johnson; and cousins and friends. Celebration of Life 11AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where her family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until time of service. Visit Carolyn's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 13, 2019