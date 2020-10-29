Smith, Carolyn
1932 - 2020
Carolyn D. Smith, age 88, of Ashville, OH, formerly of Williamsport, OH, went to Heaven on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Hospital, Grove City. Born at home in Madison County, OH to the late Charles and Clara Wood, Carolyn was a graduate of Fairfield High School, Class of 1949. Carolyn worked for many years at the Deer Creek Resort Gift Shop-a job that she loved! She was a 65+ year member of Heber Chapter #62, OES, Williamsport, OH. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband H. Donald Smith, her beloved daughter Deborah Jo Smith and her siblings Jerry Rickert, Elizabeth Oyler, Charles Wood, George Wood, and Margaret Carpenter. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Smith and Beth (Dean) Reynolds; her grandchildren, Eddie Reynolds, Clara (Dana) Mikita, Dee (Tim) Forrest, Donald Smith and Deidra Jo Teets; her great-grandchildren, Gracie Forrest, Cole Forrest, Noah Smith, Estella Reynolds, and Alex Mikita; and good family friend, Rod Teets. A private Eastern Star Service was held and family visitation and funeral were observed in Carolyn's honor. Burial followed the service at Springlawn Cemetery, Williamsport, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the American Heart Association
Burial followed the service at Springlawn Cemetery, Williamsport, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the American Heart Association, 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214.
