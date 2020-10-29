1/
Carolyn Smith
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smith, Carolyn
1932 - 2020
Carolyn D. Smith, age 88, of Ashville, OH, formerly of Williamsport, OH, went to Heaven on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Hospital, Grove City. Born at home in Madison County, OH to the late Charles and Clara Wood, Carolyn was a graduate of Fairfield High School, Class of 1949. Carolyn worked for many years at the Deer Creek Resort Gift Shop-a job that she loved! She was a 65+ year member of Heber Chapter #62, OES, Williamsport, OH. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband H. Donald Smith, her beloved daughter Deborah Jo Smith and her siblings Jerry Rickert, Elizabeth Oyler, Charles Wood, George Wood, and Margaret Carpenter. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Smith and Beth (Dean) Reynolds; her grandchildren, Eddie Reynolds, Clara (Dana) Mikita, Dee (Tim) Forrest, Donald Smith and Deidra Jo Teets; her great-grandchildren, Gracie Forrest, Cole Forrest, Noah Smith, Estella Reynolds, and Alex Mikita; and good family friend, Rod Teets. A private Eastern Star Service was held and family visitation and funeral were observed in Carolyn's honor. Burial followed the service at Springlawn Cemetery, Williamsport, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the American Heart Association, 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214. The PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 West Main St., Mt. Sterling, OH 43143, (740)-869-2777, assisted the family. Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com to share your favorite memories of Carolyn or to send your condolences to her family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
740-869-2777
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved