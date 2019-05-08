Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Sue Barrett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Sue Barrett Obituary
Barrett, Carolyn Sue
1942 - 2019
Carolyn Sue McDonie-Barrett, age 76, passed away April 28, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Wallace and Winona McDonie and sister Faye Muche. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Raymond Barrett; sisters, Sally Peyton, Linda Wycoff and Beverly Turbyfill; children, Kimberle Barrett and Kerrie (Michael) Boggs; grandson, Michael Boggs Jr.; and loving dogs, Daisy Marie, Pepper-Pickles, Tiny Marie, Molly and Minnie; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Carolyn worked for PNC Bank for 25 years and after retirement she began to volunteer in many positions for the Washington United Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio. She volunteered in the church food pantry and prepared the Bible teachings for the children. She loved shopping with her friend Fonda and her daughters. She loved her family dearly especially her grandson! In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Carolyn's memory to , 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr, Columbus, OH 43231. Friends and family may visit Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 12-2pm with a funeral service to directly following at 2pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City OH. Burial to follow at Grove City Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now