Barrett, Carolyn Sue
1942 - 2019
Carolyn Sue McDonie-Barrett, age 76, passed away April 28, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Wallace and Winona McDonie and sister Faye Muche. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Raymond Barrett; sisters, Sally Peyton, Linda Wycoff and Beverly Turbyfill; children, Kimberle Barrett and Kerrie (Michael) Boggs; grandson, Michael Boggs Jr.; and loving dogs, Daisy Marie, Pepper-Pickles, Tiny Marie, Molly and Minnie; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Carolyn worked for PNC Bank for 25 years and after retirement she began to volunteer in many positions for the Washington United Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio. She volunteered in the church food pantry and prepared the Bible teachings for the children. She loved shopping with her friend Fonda and her daughters. She loved her family dearly especially her grandson! In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Carolyn's memory to , 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr, Columbus, OH 43231. Friends and family may visit Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 12-2pm with a funeral service to directly following at 2pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City OH. Burial to follow at Grove City Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 9, 2019