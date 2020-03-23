|
|
Sullivan, Carolyn
1934 - 2020
Carolyn Rose Sullivan, age 85, of Columbus, OH, passed away March 21, 2020 at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor under the loving care of Mt. Carmel Hospice. She was born October 26, 1934 in Columbus, OH to the late John and Clara Mitchell. She worked for Star Bank and Super Duper. Retired from Victoria Secret in 2006. She enjoyed traveling and went on trips to Ireland, Switzerland, London and Hawaii. She was a member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband George R. Sullivan, brother David Mitchell, sister Jacqueline. Survivors include her children, Thomas (Sharon) Sullivan, Christine (Phillip) Renico, Patrick (Tracy) Sullivan and Robert Sullivan; grandchildren, Tiffany Sullivan-Herring, Ryan (Samantha) Renico, Jason (Amy) Renico, Katie, Anne and Keith Sullivan; great grandchildren, Sebastian, Amelia, Julian and Lorenzo; sister-in-law, Mary Lee Mitchell; nieces and nephew, Teresa, John and Pam. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to either Mt. Carmel Hospice or Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2020