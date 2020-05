Hurst, Carolyn T.

1938 - 2020

Carolyn T. Hurst, age 82, of Florida, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Carolyn loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed golf, NASCAR (Dale Earnhardt, Jr.) and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Preceded in death by her daughter Terri Hurst, son Jeffrey Hurst, brothers Ralph and Larry Kline, friend Don Townsend. Survived by husband, Charles "Butch" Hurst; grandchildren, Angie (Jason), Zach (Kaydee), Krystal (Billy), Laura (Zac), Amber (Robby), Hunter and Ryan; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and extended family. Friends may call Wednesday, June 3 from 6-8p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville. Masks are highly encouraged. A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 4 at 12p.m. at Blendon Central Cemetery (corner of Dempsey Rd. and S. Hempstead Rd.), Westerville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store