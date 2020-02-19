|
|
Thornton, Carolyn
In loving memory of Carolyn "Weezie" Thornton, who was called by God to heaven. She is survived by her nieces and newhews, Brett, Chad, Gary, Jeff, Bobbi Little, Carolyn Barrett, Kathy Bauer and Rick Schultz. Carolyn was born in Marietta, Ohio and move to Canal Winchester. She graduated from Capital Univ. She taught elementary in Grandview and Columbus Public Schools for 50 years. She kepted in touch with many students to this day. She worked at the Ohio State Fair for many years and loved it. Carolyn and her late daughter Barbara, were animal lovers who loved the Ohio Zoo and animal shelters. Any donations should be direct in name there. Carolyn is loved and will be missed by all her knew her. We love you.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020