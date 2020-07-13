Thorpe, Carolyn

1933 - 2020

Carolyn Thorpe, age 86, was called home on July 2, 2020. She is preceded in death by parents Charlie and Mary Peterson, husband Willie G. Thorpe, son Phil Thorpe, grandsons Reginald Thorpe, Kenneth Thorpe, William G. Thorpe IV, Solomon Wheat, and Dion Lamar, sister Bertina Brown, Brothers Andrew Peterson, Edward Gibson and Nathaniel Gibson. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Rosa Thorpe, Sheila (Ben) Obeng; sons, William Thorpe, Phillip Thorpe, Cortez Thorpe, Alonzo (Felicia Woodfolk) Thorpe, Douglas (Thea) Thorpe; grandchildren, she raised; Andre Thorpe, Reo (Christina Bannerman) Thorpe; 26 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; first cousin, Carrie Robinson of North Carolina; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation 10AM and Life Celebration 11AM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Rd. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH, 614-444-1463.



