1/1
Carolyn Vacca
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vacca, Carolyn
1938 - 2020
Carolyn R. Vacca, age 82, of Columbus, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her residence at Bickford of Bexley. Born August 30, 1938 in Fremont, Ohio to the late Carroll and Marie (Kemp) Mayle. She was a graduate of Fremont St. Joseph High School and St. Rita's School of Nursing, and was retired Director of Nursing at Regency Manor. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Preceded in death by her husband, Louis Vacca in 2011; step-mother, Kay Mayle; brothers, Ed and Bill Mayle; and sister, Peg Mayle. She is survived by her children, Jeff (April) Vacca, Reynoldsburg, Charise Vacca, Westerville, Melissa (Ted) Pollom, Plain City, and Mike (Kelly) Vacca, Pickerington; grandchildren, Brittany (Kevin Oakden) Vacca, Maxwell, Jacob, and Gabrielle Pollom, Anthony, Ava, and Bella Vacca; sisters, Dee (Dewey) Michaels, Joan Barr, Marion Kusmer; brother, Donald (Reenie) Mayle; sisters-in-law, Sue Mayle and Rose Mayle; nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am Thursday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, with Fr. James Klima, Celebrant. A livestream link of the service will be made available. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Masks are required in the church and social distancing must be observed. Friends who wish may contribute to the St. Vincent DePaul Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Carolyn's memory. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved