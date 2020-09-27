Vacca, Carolyn
1938 - 2020
Carolyn R. Vacca, age 82, of Columbus, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her residence at Bickford of Bexley. Born August 30, 1938 in Fremont, Ohio to the late Carroll and Marie (Kemp) Mayle. She was a graduate of Fremont St. Joseph High School and St. Rita's School of Nursing, and was retired Director of Nursing at Regency Manor. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Preceded in death by her husband, Louis Vacca in 2011; step-mother, Kay Mayle; brothers, Ed and Bill Mayle; and sister, Peg Mayle. She is survived by her children, Jeff (April) Vacca, Reynoldsburg, Charise Vacca, Westerville, Melissa (Ted) Pollom, Plain City, and Mike (Kelly) Vacca, Pickerington; grandchildren, Brittany (Kevin Oakden) Vacca, Maxwell, Jacob, and Gabrielle Pollom, Anthony, Ava, and Bella Vacca; sisters, Dee (Dewey) Michaels, Joan Barr, Marion Kusmer; brother, Donald (Reenie) Mayle; sisters-in-law, Sue Mayle and Rose Mayle; nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am Thursday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, with Fr. James Klima, Celebrant. A livestream link of the service will be made available. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Masks are required in the church and social distancing must be observed. Friends who wish may contribute to the St. Vincent DePaul Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Carolyn's memory. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com