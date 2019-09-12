|
Walker, Carolyn
Carolyn Jane Walker, 77, Columbus, Ohio, passed away after a long struggle with cancer, surrounded by her children on September 10 at The Kobacker House. Survived by her children, Roxy Price, Heidi Wise, Robert (Katrina) Hunter, Carrie (Emmuel) Snyder; sister, Daisy Wyatt; grandchildren, Mike, Mark, Meaghann, Mikhaylan Price, Heather, John, and Kevin Wise, and Summer Shawver; and many nieces and nephews. Carolyn's faith was her strength throughout life. A private graveside service will be held in Washington Court House where she will be laid to rest next to her brother Edward.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 14, 2019