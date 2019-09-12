Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Walker Obituary
Walker, Carolyn
Carolyn Jane Walker, 77, Columbus, Ohio, passed away after a long struggle with cancer, surrounded by her children on September 10 at The Kobacker House. Survived by her children, Roxy Price, Heidi Wise, Robert (Katrina) Hunter, Carrie (Emmuel) Snyder; sister, Daisy Wyatt; grandchildren, Mike, Mark, Meaghann, Mikhaylan Price, Heather, John, and Kevin Wise, and Summer Shawver; and many nieces and nephews. Carolyn's faith was her strength throughout life. A private graveside service will be held in Washington Court House where she will be laid to rest next to her brother Edward.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.