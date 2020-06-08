Zwayer, Carolyn
1932 - 2020
Carolyn Ann Zwayer age 87, of Groveport, OH passed away at her home June 6, 2020. She was born August 8, 1932 in Columbus, OH to the late Carl and Gladys Schacht. Carolyn was a lifelong member of David Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, traveling with friends, spending winters in Florida and was a dedicated farm wife. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl S. Zwayer; and brother, Harold Schacht. Survivors include her two children, Janet (Bill) Oberfield of Delaware, OH and Mark (Donna) Zwayer of Fruitland Park, FL; four step grandchildren, Mike (Cari) Oberfield, Steve Oberfield, Michelle Oberfield and Rich (Tara) Oberfield; nine step great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. A family graveside service officiated by Pastor Al Swartz will begin at 10:30am on Thursday, June 11, at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, 5802 Elder Rd, Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. Donations can be made in her name to the David Lutheran Church, 300 Groveport Rd. Canal Winchester, OH 43110.The family would like to give a special thank you to Andrea and Jeff Chavis and Cheryl Rodgers for their exceptional care and support over the past several years. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
1932 - 2020
Carolyn Ann Zwayer age 87, of Groveport, OH passed away at her home June 6, 2020. She was born August 8, 1932 in Columbus, OH to the late Carl and Gladys Schacht. Carolyn was a lifelong member of David Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, traveling with friends, spending winters in Florida and was a dedicated farm wife. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl S. Zwayer; and brother, Harold Schacht. Survivors include her two children, Janet (Bill) Oberfield of Delaware, OH and Mark (Donna) Zwayer of Fruitland Park, FL; four step grandchildren, Mike (Cari) Oberfield, Steve Oberfield, Michelle Oberfield and Rich (Tara) Oberfield; nine step great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. A family graveside service officiated by Pastor Al Swartz will begin at 10:30am on Thursday, June 11, at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, 5802 Elder Rd, Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. Donations can be made in her name to the David Lutheran Church, 300 Groveport Rd. Canal Winchester, OH 43110.The family would like to give a special thank you to Andrea and Jeff Chavis and Cheryl Rodgers for their exceptional care and support over the past several years. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.