Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Miracle Cathedral
2271 E. 5th Ave.
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Miracle Cathedral
2271 E. 5th Ave.
Carreon Myshean Wilkins, age 16. Sunrise February 19, 2003 and Sunset May 18, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral Service 12noon Friday, May 31, 2019 at Miracle Cathedral, 2271 E. 5th Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, video tribute and to offer condolences to the WILKINS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 29, 2019
