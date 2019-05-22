|
Wilkins, Carreon
2003 - 2019
Carreon Myshean Wilkins, age 16. Sunrise February 19, 2003 and Sunset May 18, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral Service 12noon Friday, May 31, 2019 at Miracle Cathedral, 2271 E. 5th Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, video tribute and to offer condolences to the WILKINS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 29, 2019