Farmer, Carrie
1926 - 2020
Carrie Maude Farmer, age 93, went home to be with the Lord May 10, 2020. Home-going celebration 11AM and visitation 10AM Monday May 18, 2020 at City of Grace, 3350 Allegheny Ave., Cols., OH. Interment, Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463)
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 16, 2020.