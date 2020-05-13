Or Copy this URL to Share

Farmer, Carrie

1926 - 2020

Carrie Maude Farmer, age 93, went home to be with the Lord May 10, 2020. Home-going celebration 11AM and visitation 10AM Monday May 18, 2020 at City of Grace, 3350 Allegheny Ave., Cols., OH. Interment, Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463)



