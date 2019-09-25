Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Carrie Johnson


1928 - 2019
Carrie Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Carrie
1928 - 2019
Mother Carrie Johnson, age 91. Sunrise February 26, 1928 and Sunset September 22, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, September 27, 2019 at Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies, 870 St. Clair Ave. Interment at Glen Rest. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The JOHNSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019
