Carrie Reaves


Carrie Reaves
1922 - 2019
Carrie Reaves Obituary
Reaves, Carrie
1922 - 2019
Carrie Reaves, age 96, passed away May 29, 2019. Celebration of Life 11 AM Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Apostolic Lighthouse Temple, 2161 Lehner Rd., where her family will receive friends from 10 AM until time of service. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family please visit Carrie's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 3, 2019
