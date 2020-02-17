|
Pritchett, Carroll
1949 - 2020
Mr. Carroll Lorenzo Pritchett, age 70. Sunrise July 11, 1949 and Sunset February 9, 2020. Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Arlington National Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The PRITCHETT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020